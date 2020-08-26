Advertisement

Browns Unsure Of Fans At Home Games

The Bengals announced the attendance policy for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.
The Bengals announced the attendance policy for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13. (Source: WXIX-TV)(WXIX)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns still don’t know if they’ll have fans at games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in case they do, the team has sent a letter to season ticket holders outlining plans and protocols that will be in place at FirstEnergy Stadium. All fans will be required to wear masks and there will be a four-quadrant system in the 65,000-seat stadium to keep fans safely separated. The Browns will have pregame health screenings and fans will enter through a dedicated gate close to their seats before sitting in pods of 1 to 10 people. There is still a chance the Browns will have a “limited amount of fans” when they open at home on Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

