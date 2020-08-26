Browns Unsure Of Fans At Home Games

-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns still don’t know if they’ll have fans at games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in case they do, the team has sent a letter to season ticket holders outlining plans and protocols that will be in place at FirstEnergy Stadium. All fans will be required to wear masks and there will be a four-quadrant system in the 65,000-seat stadium to keep fans safely separated. The Browns will have pregame health screenings and fans will enter through a dedicated gate close to their seats before sitting in pods of 1 to 10 people. There is still a chance the Browns will have a “limited amount of fans” when they open at home on Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.