Bengals Player In Trouble With the Law

-FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been charged with misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander and another man were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies last night, not long after Alexander arrived in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee (ih-MAHK'-ah-lee). Alexander’s father, Jean Alexandre, disappeared Monday while allegedly on a berry-picking trip with another man.