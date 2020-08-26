Advertisement

Bengals Player In Trouble With the Law

The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.
The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been charged with misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander and another man were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies last night, not long after Alexander arrived in southwest Florida where he grew up and his family still lives in the small farming community of Immokalee (ih-MAHK'-ah-lee). Alexander’s father, Jean Alexandre, disappeared Monday while allegedly on a berry-picking trip with another man.

Latest News

Sports

Latest Sports Program Notes From WILX

Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILX sports coverage ready for a fall season whatever it is

Sports

Bucks Boycott NBA Playoff Game

Updated: 1 hour ago
NBA Trying to Determine Next Move

Sports

Browns Unsure Of Fans At Home Games

Updated: 1 hour ago
Season Ticket Holders are being appraised of the situation

Sports

Key Injury To New York Giants

Updated: 1 hours ago
Xavier McKinney goes down

Latest News

Sports

Pacers Fire Their Coach

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nate McMillan is out shortly after getting extension

Sports

Bucks refuse to play in protest of Jacob Blake shooting, NBA postpones all games

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Bucks did not come onto the court prompting officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room where they were informed of team’s boycott.

News

Submit your ‘Seniors Sidelined’ to News 10 as we feature local athletes sidelined by the pandemic.

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
News 10 brings back 'Seniors Sidelined' to feature local athletes who have had their fall football season pushed back to the spring.

Sports

Messi Wants Out of Barcelona

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
He has spent two decades with the same team

Sports

No Fans For 49ers Opener

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Covid Virus is the issue

Sports

Bolt Tests Positive

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
So Says a Jamaican Spokesman