Advertisement

Ben Shoemaker Diary Entry 8/26/20

Covid & the Classroom
Covid & the Classroom
Covid & the Classroom(Jennifer Watkins)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Opening Day 8/24/20With excitement and some trepidation, I headed into school for our opening day of school for staff. Over the past 19 years, I have had a lot of different feelings going into these meetings and opening day speakers.  As usual, I am excited to get back and work with my students but also this day is one I look forward to because I get to see my second family here at school.  Today I parked my car in my usual place, but then I filled out my Covid-19 screening form on my phone, put my mask on, and went into my room.  It is strange to walk into a room that looks like it did when I walked out the door months ago it is a moment frozen in time, it is a feeling I have never had in 19 years of teaching.  So, in this “new normal” I got my zoom link pulled up at my computer and waited for the show to start.  It was strange to sit in front of my computer instead of in the auditorium.  I feel like I should be sitting halfway back on the right-hand side as I do year after year, ready to see new faces in the district, listen to the grand plans for the district, and be worried that I don’t have all my supplies put away yet.  It had some of the same feel and some of the same sentiments, but it was different.  As our meeting had technical issues here and there, I am reminded that I need to be flexible and ready to adapt.  I was a little frustrated but then I took a breath and think about how blessed I am to be in this time, to be challenged this far into my career, and the resources we have at our disposal to try and make this work.  I hope as we start students and families realize the challenges we are all facing, I know it won’t be perfect but I know our teachers and staff will be doing everything they can to help our students be successful.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA pandemic school lunch waiver to expire

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
The USDA is claiming they don't have the authority to reinstate a waiver for the National School Lunch Program created for the purpose of keeping students fed during the pandemic.

Covid and the Classroom

Lansing Christian prepares for in-person reopening

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Julie Williams
Lansing Christian will reopen for in-person classes on Tuesday, August 25th.

Covid and the Classroom

Parents split on best back to school survey, according to survey

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Reopening schools has been a topic of heated debate.

Back to Learning

Mason Public Schools need more custodial services so buildings are safe from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
All Mason schools are expected to begin the academic year Aug. 26.

Latest News