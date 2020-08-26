Back to Learning: Community partners offer learning labs to some Lansing School District families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As local schools begin the year with screen-to-screen instruction, some working parents can’t be home during the day to supervise children. Learning labs are areas that are designed to help those parents by providing a space and guidance, but they’re not open to everyone.
To get space in one of the learning labs being offered by Lansing School District and it’s community partners, parents must register and provide proof of current employment.
Parents may register for the following locations:
|Organization
|Ages
|Locations
|To register
|Boys and Girls Club
|Grades K-12
|4315 Pleasant Grove Rd.
Lansing, MI 48910
|517-394-0455
|YMCA
|Ages 5-12
|Pattengill Oak Park West Lansing
|lansingymca.org/remotelearning
|Lansing Parks and Recreation
|Grades K-6
|200 N Foster Ave. Lansing, MI 48912
|parksonline.lansingmi.gov
517-483-4313
|Caterpillar Corner
|Ages 5-13
|Forest View Gardner Lyons
|caterpillarcornercc.com
517-477-0899
|Woldumar Nature Center
|Ages 5-13
|5739 Old Lansing Rd. Lansing, MI 48917
|woldumar.org
517-322-0030
|Impression 5
|Ages 13-15
|200 Museum Dr.
Lansing, MI 48933
|517-485-8116 ext 132
