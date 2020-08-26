Back to Learning: Community partners offer learning labs to some Lansing School District families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As local schools begin the year with screen-to-screen instruction, some working parents can’t be home during the day to supervise children. Learning labs are areas that are designed to help those parents by providing a space and guidance, but they’re not open to everyone.

To get space in one of the learning labs being offered by Lansing School District and it’s community partners, parents must register and provide proof of current employment.

Parents may register for the following locations:

Organization Ages Locations To register Boys and Girls Club Grades K-12 4315 Pleasant Grove Rd.

Lansing, MI 48910 517-394-0455 YMCA Ages 5-12 Pattengill Oak Park West Lansing lansingymca.org/remotelearning Lansing Parks and Recreation Grades K-6 200 N Foster Ave. Lansing, MI 48912 parksonline.lansingmi.gov

517-483-4313 Caterpillar Corner Ages 5-13 Forest View Gardner Lyons caterpillarcornercc.com

517-477-0899 Woldumar Nature Center Ages 5-13 5739 Old Lansing Rd. Lansing, MI 48917 woldumar.org

517-322-0030 Impression 5 Ages 13-15 200 Museum Dr.

Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-8116 ext 132

