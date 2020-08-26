Advertisement

Back to Learning: Community partners offer learning labs to some Lansing School District families

(Alex Gibbs)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As local schools begin the year with screen-to-screen instruction, some working parents can’t be home during the day to supervise children. Learning labs are areas that are designed to help those parents by providing a space and guidance, but they’re not open to everyone.

To get space in one of the learning labs being offered by Lansing School District and it’s community partners, parents must register and provide proof of current employment.

Parents may register for the following locations:

OrganizationAgesLocationsTo register
Boys and Girls Club Grades K-124315 Pleasant Grove Rd.
Lansing, MI 48910		517-394-0455
YMCA Ages 5-12 Pattengill Oak Park West Lansinglansingymca.org/remotelearning
Lansing Parks and Recreation Grades K-6200 N Foster Ave. Lansing, MI 48912parksonline.lansingmi.gov
517-483-4313
Caterpillar Corner Ages 5-13Forest View Gardner Lyons caterpillarcornercc.com
517-477-0899
Woldumar Nature Center Ages 5-13 5739 Old Lansing Rd. Lansing, MI 48917woldumar.org
517-322-0030
Impression 5 Ages 13-15 200 Museum Dr.
Lansing, MI 48933		517-485-8116 ext 132

