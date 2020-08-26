Anonymous Diary Entry 8/24/20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

This is the second week of school for my kids, which is a hybrid of in-person two days a week for half of the alphabet and virtual the other three days. This is a little odd since our neighbor’s kids go on different days, but it makes lots of sense. Bus rides consist of assigned seats with relatives first, then otherwise socially distanced. Hand sanitizer when entering the bus and masks required. My son said that he was one of seven kids on his bus – so I feel like they are doing a good job keeping contact down and spreading out the time when kids go in person. My husband and I had multiple conversations with my kids on their perspectives of going back in person. They have been very excited and both said as long as they are safe – and I feel like they are in our school district.

We are getting use to our virtual days, which consist of assignments and some videos right now. My eleven year son old jumps right onto his google classroom when he gets up; my eight year old needs a little more “reminding.” They both love school and their teachers, so last week was a really positive and exciting time for all of us for them to be back in that environment!

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.