AG Nessel announces settlement with Honda

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Attorney general Dana Nessel announced a multi-state settlement with Honda.

It’s over allegations that the car company didn’t disclose safety issues with some of its airbag systems.

The settlement is worth more than $85,000,000 with Michigan getting more than 2.1 Million.

More than 180,000 Michigan vehicles were affected by the faulty airbags.

