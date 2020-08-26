Advertisement

AG Nessel announces settlement with Honda

(Tyler Markle)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Attorney general Dana Nessel announced a multi-state settlement with Honda.

It’s over allegations that the car company didn’t disclose safety issues with some of its airbag systems.

The settlement is worth more than $85,000,000 with Michigan getting more than 2.1 Million.

More than 180,000 Michigan vehicles were affected by the faulty airbags.

