Accident on Pennsylvania Avenue may be the result of an assault

car crash graphic
car crash graphic(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- There are new details on Lansing crash that occurred on Tuesday night.

The accident happened at around 7:45 pm. on Pennsylvania near McLaren hospital.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The accident was between a pick-up truck and a black Buick, according to the women who was struck.

The driver of the pick-up truck told News 10 that she was struck by her ex-girlfriend who was driving a black Buick.

She said the ex-girlfriend had chased her down the road after she threatened to move out.

Police told News 10 that the suspect has been caught and is in jail.

Police have not released any names of the people involved but are calling the incident an assault.

