Crash on 127 N near Lake Lansing closes lanes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on northbound U.S. 127 near Lake Lansing Road has shut down traffic on the northbound lanes. The crash appears to have involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

The highway will be closed for an extended amount of time, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area. Southbound lanes are still open.

Several emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene. Traffic is backed up on northbound U.S. 127 and is being rerouted to Lake Lansing Road.

WILX News 10 has a reporter on scene, and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

