16-year-old killed in shooting in Blackman Township

(KWQC)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Tuesday morning shooting in Blackman Township has left a 16-year-old dead.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Hallett and Longfellow avenue, just before 8: 30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The teen was found in the grass with gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators aren’t saying if the teen was the target.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

