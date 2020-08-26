16-year-old killed in shooting in Blackman Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Tuesday morning shooting in Blackman Township has left a 16-year-old dead.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Hallett and Longfellow avenue, just before 8: 30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The teen was found in the grass with gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators aren’t saying if the teen was the target.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

