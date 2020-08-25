WILX News 10 off-air on Aug 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you use an antenna, WILX will be off-air on Wednesday, Aug. 26 sometime between 10 a.m. and noon, for up to 4 hours for tower maintenance.

WILX is replacing a critical piece of equipment on our broadcast tower. This requires that we turn off our transmitter for a short time.

You can still watch many of our programs by going to SBTV.com or downloading the SBTV app on your mobile device. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we improve our facilities. This outage should not affect most cable and satellite customers.

