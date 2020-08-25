Where to get flu shots: site locations and contact information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season is upon us. With the coronavirus still impacting the lives of people, there are extra precautions being taken this year. Here is a list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:

Sam’s Club Pharmacy

340 E Edgewood Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 882-1142

Kroger Pharmacy

2495 N Cedar St. Holt, MI 48842

(517) 694-8412

Meijer

6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI 48911-5719

(517) 394-9510

CVS

2240 North Cedar Street Holt, MI 48842

(517) 694-1994

Kmart Pharmacy

5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 393-6804

Ingham County Health Department

5303 S. Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48909

(517) 887-4316

Walgreens

410 E. Jolly Rd Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 882-2732

CVS

5118 S. MLK Jr Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 272-5424

CVS in Target Store

500 E Edgewood Blvd Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 882-4845

Walgreens

2131 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-4632

Meijer

2055 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-9110

Sam’s Club Pharmacy

2925 Towne Centre Blvd. Lansing, MI 48912

(517) 482-1803

Kroger Pharmacy

1550 W Lake Lansing Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 351-9445

Kroger Pharmacy

4884 Marsh Rd. Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 347-0102

Costco Pharmacy

2540 E. Saginaw Highway East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 903-5010

Meijer

550 Hull Road Mason, MI 48854\

(517) 244-1910

Walmart

5110 Times Square Pl. Okemos, MI 48864

(517) 381-8267

Meijer

730 E. Saginaw Hwy Grand Ledge, MI 48837

(517) 622-6810

Meijer Pharmacy

12821 Crossover Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820

(517) 669-4610

Family Fare

1411 S. Main. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

(517) 663-8331

D & W

151 W. Grand River Williamston, MI 48895

(517) 655-1372

Walmart Supercenter

1680 Packard Hwy. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 543-0700

Meijer Pharmacy

1167 East Clinton Trail Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 541-9210

Barry Eaton District Health Department

1033 Health Care Dr. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 541-2630

CVS

301 South Cochran Ave. Charlotte, MI 48813

(517) 543-4905

Walmart Supercenter

1165 Superior Dr. Saint Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-8299

Mid-Michigan District Health Department - Clinton Branch Office

1307 E. Townsend St. Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-2195

Walgreens

1410 S Us Highway 27 Saint Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-2052

Kroger Pharmacy

900 S US 27 St Johns, MI 48879

(989) 224-7075

Walmart Supercenter

970 Gehringer Dr. Fowlerville, MI 48836

(517) 223-1106

