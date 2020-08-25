Where to get flu shots: site locations and contact information
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season is upon us. With the coronavirus still impacting the lives of people, there are extra precautions being taken this year. Here is a list of some flu testing site locations in the existing area as well as pertinent contact information:
Sam’s Club Pharmacy
340 E Edgewood Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 882-1142
Kroger Pharmacy
2495 N Cedar St. Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-8412
Meijer
6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI 48911-5719
(517) 394-9510
CVS
2240 North Cedar Street Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-1994
Kmart Pharmacy
5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 393-6804
Ingham County Health Department
5303 S. Cedar Street Lansing, MI 48909
(517) 887-4316
Walgreens
410 E. Jolly Rd Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-2732
CVS
5118 S. MLK Jr Blvd. Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 272-5424
CVS in Target Store
500 E Edgewood Blvd Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 882-4845
Walgreens
2131 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 347-4632
Meijer
2055 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 347-9110
Sam’s Club Pharmacy
2925 Towne Centre Blvd. Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1803
Kroger Pharmacy
1550 W Lake Lansing Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 351-9445
Kroger Pharmacy
4884 Marsh Rd. Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 347-0102
Costco Pharmacy
2540 E. Saginaw Highway East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 903-5010
Meijer
550 Hull Road Mason, MI 48854\
(517) 244-1910
Walmart
5110 Times Square Pl. Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 381-8267
Meijer
730 E. Saginaw Hwy Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 622-6810
Meijer Pharmacy
12821 Crossover Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-4610
Meijer
12821 Cross Over Dr. Dewitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-4610
Family Fare
1411 S. Main. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-8331
D & W
151 W. Grand River Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-1372
Walmart Supercenter
1680 Packard Hwy. Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-0700
Meijer Pharmacy
1167 East Clinton Trail Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 541-9210
Barry Eaton District Health Department
1033 Health Care Dr. Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 541-2630
CVS
301 South Cochran Ave. Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-4905
Walmart Supercenter
1165 Superior Dr. Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-8299
Mid-Michigan District Health Department - Clinton Branch Office
1307 E. Townsend St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2195
Walgreens
1410 S Us Highway 27 Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2052
Kroger Pharmacy
900 S US 27 St Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-7075
Walmart Supercenter
970 Gehringer Dr. Fowlerville, MI 48836
(517) 223-1106
