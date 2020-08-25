USDA pandemic school lunch waiver to expire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The USDA is claiming they don't have the authority to reinstate a waiver for the National School Lunch Program created for the purpose of keeping students fed during the pandemic.

On August 31st students will go from receiving food seven days a week to five.

Parents will also be required to pick up their meals from each individual student's school.

That means if one child is in elementary school and their sibling is in middle school, the parent will need to visit both locations to pick up their meals.

Senator Debbie Stabenow and Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice are taking a stand claiming there are many parents or guardians who don’t have the means to meet those requirements.

"Maybe you don't have a car and are riding the bus. Or, maybe you're an essential worker and you're coming after work and trying to figure out as a minimum wage worker how you're going to be able to get the food for your children," said Stabenow. "Now, instead of stopping at one place, you have to stop at three places. It makes no sense."

Stabenow says she’s going to be working with state education representatives and other members to put pressure on the USDA to renew the old waiver.

