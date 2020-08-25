Advertisement

USDA pandemic school lunch waiver to expire

USDA pandemic waiver for school lunches is ending August 31st.
USDA pandemic waiver for school lunches is ending August 31st.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The USDA is claiming they don't have the authority to reinstate a waiver for the National School Lunch Program created for the purpose of keeping students fed during the pandemic.

On August 31st students will go from receiving food seven days a week to five.

Parents will also be required to pick up their meals from each individual student's school.

That means if one child is in elementary school and their sibling is in middle school, the parent will need to visit both locations to pick up their meals.

Senator Debbie Stabenow and Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice are taking a stand claiming there are many parents or guardians who don’t have the means to meet those requirements.

"Maybe you don't have a car and are riding the bus. Or, maybe you're an essential worker and you're coming after work and trying to figure out as a minimum wage worker how you're going to be able to get the food for your children," said Stabenow. "Now, instead of stopping at one place, you have to stop at three places. It makes no sense."

Stabenow says she’s going to be working with state education representatives and other members to put pressure on the USDA to renew the old waiver.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: ‘Learning pods’ to help working parents with remote learning

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Working parents get help with remote learning

News

Governor Whitmer press conference: The flu during Covid-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer holds a press conference about the state’s coronavirus status.

News

Jackson County Health Department issues immunization warning to parents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Jackson County health department wants parents to know that immunizations and vaccinations are are still important.

News

Hillsdale hospital to hold virtual panel on in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Hillsdale Hospital will host a virtual panel discussion via Facebook Live next Tuesday with local school and health department representatives about what schools are doing to minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Pipeline tunnel supporters, foes clash before Michigan panel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The two sides clashed during a public hearing before the Michigan Public Service Commission, one of several agencies that will determine the fate of Enbridge’s plan

News

$3.1 Million Lake Restoration Project Underway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
Million-dollar project to clean up Muskegon Lake underway.

News

University of Alabama records over 500 cases of Covid-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
University of Alabama has recorded 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its campus since classes resumed last week.

News

Mario and Luigi go for a ride in New York City

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Two men dressed as the iconic video game characters turned the streets into their own race track.

News

Los Angeles street to be renamed after Kobe Bryant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
A nearly three-mile long portion of Figueroa street will be renamed to Kobe Bryant boulevard.

News

Ohio State suspends over 200 students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
It has suspended more than two hundred students after they attended or hosted parties before classes had even started.