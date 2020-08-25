US citizenship agency drops plan to furlough 70% of workers

CHICAGO (AP) - The cash-strapped federal agency that oversees that nation’s legal immigration system has scrapped plans to furlough 13,000 employees. The announcement Tuesday averts a crisis that would have affected nearly 70% of the agency’s workforce. Officials cite “unprecedented spending cuts” and more revenue from the fees it charges for applications to live and work in the country. But because of the cuts, they’re warning of longer wait times for all operations, including for those seeking green cards or citizenship. The agency had warned that without $1.2 billion from Congress, it would have been forced to institute furloughs starting Sunday.

