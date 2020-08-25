University of Alabama records over 500 cases of Covid-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The University of Alabama has recorded 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its campus since classes resumed last week, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

The cases were spread among students, faculty and staff for the school.

The new cases are separate from those reported by the school from the student reentry process that had 311 positive cases announced.

The city of Tuscaloosa shut down bars for the next two weeks on Monday in response to the rising number of cases at the university.

“Without this intervention and the supportive measures of our partners in Student Life and the city, our epidemiology and medical teams feel we will be at risk for even further consequences in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Ricky Friend, dean of the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences.

Alabama and the SEC continue to push forward on their decisions to play the upcoming football season on schedule in the fall in spite of the Big Ten, Pac-12, and lower divisions canceling the season outright or planning on spring campaigns.

The league currently has plans for a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning on Sept. 26.

