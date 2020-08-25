The Jackson County health department wants parents to know immunizations are still important

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson County health department wants parents to know that immunizations and vaccinations are are still important.

Many families have forgon the normal vaccination routines in the midst of the current pandemic.

But back to school season is and it’s looking very different from previous years. In addition to parents and guardians gathering school supplies and back packs, they will also need to purchase facemasks, and sanitizer.

Parents now have to decide whether they should send their children out the door to school or keep them home for online schooling.

A statement from the JCHD said the following:

“Dealing with the effects of a highly contagious virus like the coronavirus has increased the stress levels of both parents and students alike. It is important to educate yourself and your children on best protective measures.

Parents must educate and encourage their children to:

· wear their mask,

· frequently wash their hands

· keep them away from their face, and

· stay at least six feet away from other people.

If your child is sick such as

· running a fever of 100.4°F or higher,

· has stomach or gastrointestinal issues,

· nausea/vomiting, headache or

· trouble breathing, please keep them home from school.

If the symptoms become severe, please call 911 or take them to an emergency room.

Rashmi Travis, JCHD Health Officer, states “The Jackson County Health Department has been working with schools to provide guidance and advice on keeping their schools safe. In addition, we are trying to bring back some essential services critical to keeping children healthy and safe, such as hearing and vision screenings and immunizations.”

This is the perfect time for parents to make sure their children’s immunizations (shots) are up to date. While our state, nation and world are dealing with coronavirus, other childhood illness are also still floating around the community. It is important to make sure your child is up to date and protected against childhood diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, polio and chicken pox just to name a few.

“Vaccinations (shots) are the most effective way to prevent the spread of disease in our community and protect the health of our children, states Matthew Budd, Director of Personal and Preventative Health Services at the Jackson County Health Department. “The CDC’s immunization schedule provides for excellent protection from diseases that can cause harm to our community; check with your primary care provider, or the Health Department, to find out what vaccines your children need.”

When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk for diseases and can also spread diseases to others in their classrooms and community – including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer of other health conditions.

Talk to your child’s doctor to find out which vaccines are recommended for them before going back to school!”

