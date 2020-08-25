Submit your ‘Seniors Sidelined’ to News 10 as we feature local athletes sidelined by the pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is looking to feature local athletes who are sidelined this fall due to the pandemic on TV. The MHSAA has moved football to the spring season, which has led many student-athletes waiting to get back into the sport they love.

If you are a senior in high school, or know a senior in high school that you would like WILX-TV to feature, send in submissions to seth.wells@wilx.com or tim.staudt@wilx.com. Send in a short bio of the athlete to be featured alongside any pictures/videos of the athlete participating in football from previous years.

News 10 will then post each featured athletes’ segment on our website for family and friends to share.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.