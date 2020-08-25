Advertisement

No Fans For 49ers Opener

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers will play their season opener without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team says after consulting with local officials that the Sept. 13 game against Arizona at Levi’s Stadium will be played without spectators. The team said it would work with state and county officials to determine whether it will be safe to allow fans to attend games later this season. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance.

Sports

In My View 8/24/2020: High school football

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
This would have been opening week for Michigan’s high school football season. As it is the MHSAA is trying to finish up several alternatives to play in the spring. Clearly no games can be played until at least March when the weather turns from winter because unlike the colleges the high schools cannot pay anywhere indoors. And it will be a shortened season and the goal is to have a state tournament and of course all of this hinges on the pandemic issues being a whole lot different from where they stand today right?

