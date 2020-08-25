No Fans For 49ers Opener

-SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers will play their season opener without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team says after consulting with local officials that the Sept. 13 game against Arizona at Levi’s Stadium will be played without spectators. The team said it would work with state and county officials to determine whether it will be safe to allow fans to attend games later this season. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance.