Messi Wants Out of Barcelona
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. The club has confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst in the player’s career and in the club’s history.