Mario and Luigi go for a ride in New York City

(WSAW)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mario and Luigi took their very own Mario Kart ride around New York City.

Two men dressed as the iconic video game characters turned the streets into their own race track.

They hit up famous spots like Washington Square Park and Times Square.

The pair said the reason behind the move was simple, they wanted to spread some positive energy and make people laugh.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

