Los Angeles street to be renamed after Kobe Bryant
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -One of the main roads to get to a Los Angeles Lakers game, might look a lot different for people driving to get to the game.
A nearly three-mile long portion of Figueroa street will be renamed to Kobe Bryant boulevard.
That includes a stretch that flanks the Lakers’ home court at Staples Center.
Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas just outside of Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
