Los Angeles street to be renamed after Kobe Bryant

One of the main roads to get to a Los Angeles Lakers game, might look a lot different for people driving to get to the game.

A nearly three-mile long portion of Figueroa street will be renamed to Kobe Bryant boulevard.

That includes a stretch that flanks the Lakers’ home court at Staples Center.

Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas just outside of Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

