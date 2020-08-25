Advertisement

Leslie Public Schools prepare for technical issues on first day of class

Leslie schools prepare for technical issues for hybrid learning
A computer on a teacher's desk in front of an empty classroom
A computer on a teacher's desk in front of an empty classroom
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leslie Public Schools chose to start the school year with hybrid learning.

Most students chose in-person classes for the start of the school year. Nearly 400 students are committing to remote learning.

This means that the staff will have potentially 400 tech support problems that need to be addressed immediately.

With hundreds of students using laptops and Chromebooks to learn, Superintendent Jeff Manthei said the school’s IT department is ready for any calls.

However, Manthei said administration and the IT department are trying to anticipate as much as they can.

He said, “We’ve tried to anticipate as much as we could, but you can never anticipate everything. We actually meet as an admin team about every other day after school to debrief to see what the problems are.”

Leslie schools have given most of their laptops and Chromebooks to students in need. If there is an issue, the school will help.

”We have pulled apart all of our laptop carts in the district. And, those students that have needed them, we make sure they have the technology. At first, we’ll look at it and maybe switch it out with another device. It won’t give them an issue,” Manthei said.

Manthei said teachers will be responsible for helping students through most technological issues.

“If it’s a login issue...if it’s maybe they don’t know how to access their email. Some of that technical stuff. The teacher will be their first line of defense. Our tech department of one guy does an amazing job and is working many extra hours right now and he’ll try to solve any problem past that.”

WiFi access in some areas of Leslie is sparse. To help, families will have access to the schools’ hotspots.

The school is placing hotspot extenders on the outside of the schools, so people can drive up on off hours and access the Internet.

The school has ordered hotspots for students.

The school has also purchased over 600 Chromebooks, but they haven’t received them yet.

Manthei said the order was placed in May and was told it would take three to five weeks.

He said he is hoping to get them into students’ hands by October.

Districts holding classes online are required to make sure all students have Internet access, but students using their own devices to connect are responsible for getting technical help on their own.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Lansing’s Community Learning Lab

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The city will offer a number of spaces for children who cannot be home alone while their parents are working.

News

Back to Learning: ‘Learning pods’ to help working parents with remote learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Working parents get help with remote learning

News

USDA pandemic school lunch waiver to expire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
The USDA is claiming they don't have the authority to reinstate a waiver for the National School Lunch Program created for the purpose of keeping students fed during the pandemic.

Back to Learning

Jackson Public Schools welcomes students back Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
JPS has a hybrid plan of both in-person and remote learning.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Jackson Public Schools returns Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
JPS has a hybrid plan of both in-person and remote learning.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Lansing Catholic High School re-opens

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Catholic High School students experienced a very different first day of school on Monday.

News

Back to Learning: Health officials and parents prepare for COVID in schools

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local health officials are warning families to prepare and not to panic.

News

Back to Learning: Holt Equity & Access Team works to help marginalized students navigate remote learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Holt Equity & Access Team works to help marginalized students navigate remote learning

News

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools taking extra measures to help deaf and young students

Updated: 23 hours ago
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools gave clear masks for teachers with students who need to see their mouths.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Local home school teacher helps families transition into at-home learning

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
As many students make the transition to at-home learning it can be frustrating for families to adjust.