Laingsburg High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Laingsburg High School has announced one of its students has COVID-19.
Laingsburg High School has announced one of its students has COVID-19.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after the school re-opened for face-to-face classes, Laingsburg High School announced one of its students has COVID-19.

Laingsburg Public Schools Superintendent Matt Shastal says he learned about the positive case Sunday. He does not believe the student contracted the virus at school.

All students received an e-mail to notify them about the positive case.

Shastal says some families are already taking safety precautions.

“To our understanding, there was zero transmission. We do have a number of families, per the local health department, self-quarantining, and they are working with those families to hopefully expedite them back into school based upon whatever protocols they have to follow,” he said.

Laingsburg students are required to wear a mask at all times. Staff is cleaning the buildings and buses daily.

