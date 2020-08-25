Advertisement

Jackson Public Schools welcomes students back Tuesday

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Add Jackson Public School (JPS) to the list of mid-Michigan school districts that have reopened for the 2020-2021 school year.

JPS is offering both in-person and remote learning in a hybrid plan. Students returned to school Tuesday to start the year while wearing masks. The JPS is plan is unique in that it is a blended plan. The plan has half of the students online each day, while the other half of students are attending classes in-person. Students will then alternate where they are learning each day.

The goal of the blended plan is to reduce class sizes at schools, while also allowing students to utilize recommended social distancing. Students have the option of going strictly remote as well.

On Tuesday, cohort ‘A’ will attend classes in person, while cohort ‘B’ will learn online. On Wednesday, it will shift, with cohort ‘A’ learning remotely and cohort ‘b’ back in the classroom for the first time.

