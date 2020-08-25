Advertisement

In My View 8/24/2020: High school football

In My View 8/24/2020
In My View 8/24/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This would have been opening week for Michigan’s high school football season.  As it is the MHSAA is trying to finish up several alternatives to play in the spring.  Clearly no games can be played until at least March when the weather turns from winter because unlike the colleges the high schools cannot pay anywhere indoors.  And it will be a shortened season and the goal is to have a state tournament and of course all of this hinges on the pandemic issues being a whole lot different from where they stand today right?

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Avalanche Lose Two Key Players

Updated: 5 hours ago
Both are out indefinitely

Sports

Clemson Tops Associated Press Poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ohio State is a close number two

Sports

Miami Teams Will Have Football Fans

Updated: 5 hours ago
About 13,000 fans can attend games in Hard Rock Stadium

Sports

Mets Resume Play Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Covid Issues Hopefully Are Behnd the Team Rest of the Season

Latest News

Sports

NFL Checking on New Jersey Covid Lab

Updated: 5 hours ago
Some Players Tests Did Not Return Accurately

News

Ice skaters, gymnasts protest closures

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
Ice skaters, hockey players and gymnasts are calling for the governor to lift the closures of their practice facilities.

Sports

In My View 8/21/2020: Mel Tucker

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
These are not completely lost days in my view for Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker. To quote him it’s time to recruit, recruit and recruit some more. He has positions to sell to prospective high school players and he already realizes that any success he has will be based on the best possible players he can attract to undo the mediocrity of the past four years. Much of a college coaches’ skill is in recruiting and the pandemic hasn’t stopped that activity just changed the way it is done.

Sports

Mickelson Headed To PGA Senior Tour Event

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
He is now out of PGA Tour Fed Ex Playoffs

Sports

Scheffler Shoots 59 Friday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
He's a PGA Tour Rookie

Sports

Francona To Miss Indians’ Opener With Tigers

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
He has a medical issue