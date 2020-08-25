In My View 8/24/2020: High school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This would have been opening week for Michigan’s high school football season. As it is the MHSAA is trying to finish up several alternatives to play in the spring. Clearly no games can be played until at least March when the weather turns from winter because unlike the colleges the high schools cannot pay anywhere indoors. And it will be a shortened season and the goal is to have a state tournament and of course all of this hinges on the pandemic issues being a whole lot different from where they stand today right?

