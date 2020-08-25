Hillsdale hospital to hold virtual panel on in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Hillsdale Hospital will host a virtual panel discussion via Facebook Live next Tuesday with local school and health department representatives about what schools are doing to minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19 as they return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, September 8.

The moderator of the panel will be Rachel Lott, Director of Marketing & Development at Hillsdale Hospital.

The panel Members include JJ Hodshire, President & CEO, Hillsdale Hospital, Troy Reehl, Superintendent, Hillsdale County ISD, Shawn Vondra, Superintendent, Hillsdale Community Schools and Rebecca Burns, Health Officer, Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

