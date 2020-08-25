Advertisement

Health officials confirm 779 coronavirus cases

(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 25, Michigan health officials have reported 779 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 20 deaths. The state totals now sit at 98,439 cases and 6,417 deaths.

Clinton County reports 388 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 435 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,665 cases and 37 deaths.

Jackson County reports 759 cases and 37 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 373 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

