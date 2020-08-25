Advertisement

Guatemala says 8 minors of 60 deported from US were COVID-positive

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Guatemala’s Health Ministry says eight minors out of 60 on a deportation flight from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival. The ministry said Tuesday that the teenagers were placed with child welfare authorities for treatment or observation. The flight was carrying minors aged 11 to 17 and landed in Guatemala City Friday after taking off from Alexandria, Louisiana. Ministry spokeswoman Julia Barrera said five boys aged 13 to 17 and three 17-year-old girls were found to be infected, despite previous U.S. promises to increase health monitoring for migrants before deporting them.

