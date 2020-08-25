Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to get flu shot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the perfect storm that Michigan wants to avoid: a bad flu season in the middle of a pandemic.

Doctors are particularly concerned that a flu outbreak could overwhelm hospitals that are already dealing with COVID-19 patients

Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her flu shot during her press briefing Tuesday afternoon. She says getting the vaccine is necessary as students across the state get back to learning.

“As many Michiganders as possible should get vaccinated for the flu. It is especially important for students and educators. Many students are heading back to school in the coming days and others are hopeful to return at some point during the fall. So it’s vitally important that both K-12 students, educators and their school staff get the flu shot if they are planning face-to-face instruction,” said Governor Whitmer.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, says health system CEOs have been sent a letter urging them to find new ways to make vaccines more easily accessible like through mobile clinics and COVID testing sites.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new campaign called Facing the Flu Together to encourage flu shots.

