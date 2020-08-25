Advertisement

Fitzgerald Park plans clarified

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -

Monday night the Grand Ledge City Manager clarifying some of the potential plans for Eaton County’s Fitzgerald Park giving up some of its land for the expansion of a wastewater treatment plant.

“This is yet to be determined we don’t know exactly what that footprint looks like, but I’d say it’s closer to 3 acres than 30 acres,” said Adam Smith, City Manager.

The Grand Ledge Council says they will only need 2 to 3 acres to expand their wastewater plant. No decision was made Monday night, but they did talk about extending their lease with Eaton County for another 2 years.

”The city of Grand Ledge is currently looking at renewing with Eaton County knowing that we need room to expand our waste treatment plant,” said Don Williams, Council Member.

During the meeting Williams expressed that the council has known about wastewater plant expansion for years and explained it shouldn’t interfere with the recreational park areas of Fitzgerald park.

“That doesn’t mean the current park space available now will not be available for public use until such time as we need some of that area for expansion and I might add a small 2 to 3, 4 acre area,” added Williams.

Williams added that the city has added 13.5 acres of property next to the park to make up for what is used for the wastewater treatment plant. Williams says the ultimate goal is to make sure the public is safe.

The Grand Ledge city council will present a proposed lease for Fitzgerald park at the next council meeting on September 14th.

