Advertisement

First Lady opens student art exhibit on women’s suffrage

(KY3)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump on Monday marked the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote with an art exhibit based on works by children from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The first lady called adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that granted women voting rights a “turning point” in the women’s rights movement.

She unveiled the exhibit on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House and said it would encourage to talk to their children about the “important conversations taking place around equality” and help them understand the history behind women’s suffrage.

Mrs. Trump also used her appearance — on the opening day of the Republican National Convention — to promote certain aspects of her husband’s record on women’s issues. Polls show President Donald Trump facing a yawning deficit with female voters.

The first lady said that, under “our administration,” the child tax credit was doubled, women experienced some of the lowest rates of unemployment on record and the Republican president put women in many senior administration positions.

One of those women, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of the president’s longest-serving aides, announced late Sunday that she is leaving at the end of August to spend more time with her four children. Conway was Trump’s third campaign manager and made history in 2016 as the first woman to steer a winning presidential campaign.

Conway was among some of the young artists, female administration officials, Cabinet secretaries and others who joined Mrs. Trump for the launch of the “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit.

Historic photographs depicting women’s suffrage are also part of the exhibit.

“It is these women and their brave actions that have provided strength and inspiration to so many mothers, daughters, and sisters who have stamped their own mark on our country, ensuring future generations of women have the ability to pursue their dreams,” the first lady said.

She was with the president last week as he signed a proclamation marking the centennial.

Mrs. Trump announced the art project in June with a call for entries from students around the country. More than 450 submissions flooded in. The first lady, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the White House curator’s office chose the winners.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

To-go drinks an elixir for public, a lifeline for business

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The coronavirus is shaking up America’s liquor laws.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Lansing Catholic High School re-opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Catholic High School students experienced a very different first day of school on Monday.

News

Michigan man charged with child abuse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive six-year-old child around 3:30 a.m.

News

Michigan man who climbed Mount Rushmore fined $1,500

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A Michigan climber who was spotted earlier this month on Mount Rushmore and later slipped down a cliff has been fined $1,500.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Health officials and parents prepare for COVID in schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local health officials are warning families to prepare and not to panic.

News

Michigan health officials confirm 868 coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of August 24, Michigan health officials have reported 868 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths.

News

Back to Learning: Holt Equity & Access Team works to help marginalized students navigate remote learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Holt Equity & Access Team works to help marginalized students navigate remote learning

News

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools taking extra measures to help deaf and young students

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools gave clear masks for teachers with students who need to see their mouths.

News

Virus concerns delay students’ return to Eastern Michigan dorms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Students cannot move into their dorms on the Eastern Michigan University campus for at least three weeks, and classes will remain online during that period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the school said Monday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.