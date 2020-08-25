CMU Covid-19 cases are on the rise
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -CMU Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Central Michigan University is reporting 54 new positive cases of Covid-19 on campus.
Isabella County has declared a health emergency, in part, because of large student parties that have added to the spread of the virus.
In a letter, the CMU president Bob Davies suspended all Greek life activities and apologized for participating in an off-campus gathering students.
He asked students to keep wearing masks, to social distance from each other, and to avoid large gatherings.
