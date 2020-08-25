CMU Covid-19 cases are on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -CMU Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Central Michigan University is reporting 54 new positive cases of Covid-19 on campus.

Isabella County has declared a health emergency, in part, because of large student parties that have added to the spread of the virus.

In a letter, the CMU president Bob Davies suspended all Greek life activities and apologized for participating in an off-campus gathering students.

He asked students to keep wearing masks, to social distance from each other, and to avoid large gatherings.

