CDC changes traveler quarantine guidelines

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The CDC is no longer recommending travelers quarantine for 14 days after returning from a trip.

The updated guidelines apply to both domestic and international travelers.

The CDC now said that travelers should monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash their hands.

The CDC does say that travel can increase a person’s chance of being exposed to the virus.

Because some states and countries have their own rules, travelers should check government websites for the most up to date information.

