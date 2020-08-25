Back to Learning: ‘Learning pods’ to help working parents with remote learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Working parents with schedules that clash with their children’s remote learning are getting extra help.

“Learning pods” or “learning labs” are small, in-person groups of students who learn together in the presence of a supervisor or tutor. Some parents are starting their own, while others are seeking them out, often connecting through social media.

Organizations and outside businesses are also trying to help.

The Lansing School District is partnering with several organizations to offer spaces for students of working parents to learn during school hours.

There are 600 total slots available at their partner organizations: Caterpillar Corner, Lansing Boys and Girls Club, Woldumar Nature Center, Impression 5 Museum, Lansing Parks and Rec, and YMCA.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.