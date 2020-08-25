Back to Learning: Lansing’s Community Learning Lab

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing mayor Andy Schor has announced that the city is partnering with the Lansing School District to provide workspace during school hours for children of qualifying working Lansing School District families. In an effort to help the employees who have children that must be watched while they are at work, the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department will offer limited spaces for children ages kindergarten through sixth grade at Foster Community Center.

“Our families are facing many challenges as we head into the online-only return to instruction for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year. We must all work together to ensure that our children are successful and have access to an adequate online learning environment. The City of Lansing will offer a number of spaces at Foster Community Center for children who cannot be home alone while their parents are working,” said Mayor Schor. “Working together to support all Lansing children and families is the most important thing we can do during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Safety precautions will still be in effect, so city staff and all participants must wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow social distancing guidelines.

Proof of current employment must be provided with the application.

For more information or to apply, call 517-483-4313.

