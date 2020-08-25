Advertisement

A-P Pre Season All America Team Announced

-UNDATED (AP) - Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team team who will not be playing this fall. Voters considered all Division I players, even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football. The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Another 12 second-team All-Americans will not be playing in the fall, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

In My View 8/24/2020: High school football

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
This would have been opening week for Michigan's high school football season. As it is the MHSAA is trying to finish up several alternatives to play in the spring. Clearly no games can be played until at least March when the weather turns from winter because unlike the colleges the high schools cannot pay anywhere indoors. And it will be a shortened season and the goal is to have a state tournament and of course all of this hinges on the pandemic issues being a whole lot different from where they stand today right?

