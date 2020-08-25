A-P Pre Season All America Team Announced

-UNDATED (AP) - Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team team who will not be playing this fall. Voters considered all Division I players, even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football. The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Another 12 second-team All-Americans will not be playing in the fall, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.