$3.1 Million Lake Restoration Project Underway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Centuries old waste will be removed from Muskegon Lake as park of a $3.1 million project to removed the lake from the Great Lakes Area of Concern List.

Left-over wood, concrete and toxic waste dumped by sawmills during the Lumber era polluted the Muskegon Lake. The project also includes restoring the shoreline, wetlands and relocating a recreational path from the shore, said Kathy Evans, environmental program manager for the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission.

The commission began earlier this month, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal agency that conserves and manages coastal and marine ecosystems.

The Environmental Protection Administration placed Muskegon Lake on the Great Lakes Area of Concerns list back in 1985.

According to the administration, the lake was also open to industrial sewage dumping until 1973.

At least two more projects are needed for the lake to be removed from the Great Lakes Area of Concern list. Project developers hope to have the lake cleaned by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.