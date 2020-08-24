Advertisement

Woman pronounced dead found alive in funeral home

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) -A disturbing story has emerged out of the metro Detroit area..

WDIV is reporting that a 20-year-old Southfield woman was taken to a funeral home after being pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.

However, employees at the funeral home found her very much alive.

Paramedics at the funeral home reportedly performed CPR for 30 minutes but determined there were no signs of life

However, police allegedly had seen here move and breathe.

The paramedic said that was because of side effects from medication that she was given

The funeral home staff, however called an ambulance which took the woman to a hosptial.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reo Road to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Crews will be working on reconstructing the road, as well as working on sidewalk and sewer repairs.

News

Several Schools are slated to reopen today and tommorow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Leslie, Dewitt, Bath, and Webberville are all stated to start remotely Monday. However, Leslie delayed it’s reopening because of a threat on a social media. Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia start in-person classes on Monday.

News

Kim Jong Un is rumored to be in a coma

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has transferred some of his power to his sisters, Kim Yo Jong.

News

It’s snowing in Australia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Parts of Sydney in New South Wales saw significant snowfall.

Latest News

News

Leslie Public Schools cancels due to threat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The school announced the cancellation on their Facebook page, and it will include after school activities.

News

Report: Nearly half of western Michigan prison has COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since March, 4,620 of 37,497 state prisoners have tested positive and 68 prisoners have died.

News

Election officials criticize Detroit primary ballot counts

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All four members of the State Board of Canvassers, which is in charge of certifying statewide election results, criticized issues with ballot counting.

News

Michigan edges toward 97,000 cases as the state announces 768 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
There are no new cases in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Clinton or Shiawasee counties.

News

Local business works to beat economic crisis during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
Cunningham Pony Rides held a Farm Family Fun Day on Sunday at their farm in Perry.

News

Apple growers predict good harvest this fall

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
The Michigan Apple Committee is predicting a “quality” crop this year.