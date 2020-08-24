Woman pronounced dead found alive in funeral home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) -A disturbing story has emerged out of the metro Detroit area..

WDIV is reporting that a 20-year-old Southfield woman was taken to a funeral home after being pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.

However, employees at the funeral home found her very much alive.

Paramedics at the funeral home reportedly performed CPR for 30 minutes but determined there were no signs of life

However, police allegedly had seen here move and breathe.

The paramedic said that was because of side effects from medication that she was given

The funeral home staff, however called an ambulance which took the woman to a hosptial.

