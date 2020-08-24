Three Jackson County Residents Arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man and two women from Summit Township, the MSP announced in a news relese,

Jeremie Hankerd, 20, Rosemary Carroll, 18, and Stephanie Holliday, 20, were arrested on July 31.

They were arraigned in the 12th District Court in Jackson on Aug. 1.

The arrests came during the conclusion of an investigation into suspicious online activity over social media.

The investigation then led to an apartment in Summit Township where all three suspects were living.

A search warrant that was executed at the apartment found multiple internet capable devices and evidence was seized.

Hankerd has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Carroll has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Holliday has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree.

If convicted, all three suspects could face up to life in prison.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com .

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.