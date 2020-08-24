Advertisement

Three Jackson County Residents Arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

(Source: WALB)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man and two women from Summit Township, the MSP announced in a news relese,

Jeremie Hankerd, 20, Rosemary Carroll, 18, and Stephanie Holliday, 20, were arrested on July 31.

They were arraigned in the 12th District Court in Jackson on Aug. 1. 

The arrests came during the conclusion of an investigation into suspicious online activity over social media. 

The investigation then led to an apartment in Summit Township where all three suspects were living.

 A search warrant that was executed at the apartment found multiple internet capable devices and evidence was seized. 

Hankerd has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. 

Carroll has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Holliday has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree.

If convicted, all three suspects could face up to life in prison. 

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. 

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several Schools are slated to reopen today and tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Leslie, Dewitt, Bath, and Webberville are all stated to start remotely Monday. However, Leslie delayed it’s reopening because of a threat on a social media. Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia start in-person classes on Monday.

News

Woman pronounced dead found alive in funeral home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
WDIV is reporting that a 20-year-old Southfield woman was taken to a funeral home after being pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.

News

Reo Road to close

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Crews will be working on reconstructing the road, as well as working on sidewalk and sewer repairs.

News

Kim Jong Un is rumored to be in a coma

Updated: 5 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has transferred some of his power to his sisters, Kim Yo Jong.

Latest News

News

It’s snowing in Australia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Parts of Sydney in New South Wales saw significant snowfall.

News

Leslie Public Schools cancels due to threat

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The school announced the cancellation on their Facebook page, and it will include after school activities.

News

Report: Nearly half of western Michigan prison has COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since March, 4,620 of 37,497 state prisoners have tested positive and 68 prisoners have died.

News

Election officials criticize Detroit primary ballot counts

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All four members of the State Board of Canvassers, which is in charge of certifying statewide election results, criticized issues with ballot counting.

News

Michigan edges toward 97,000 cases as the state announces 768 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
There are no new cases in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Clinton or Shiawasee counties.

News

Local business works to beat economic crisis during pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
Cunningham Pony Rides held a Farm Family Fun Day on Sunday at their farm in Perry.