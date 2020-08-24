Several Schools are slated to reopen today and tommorow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It is officially back to school week.

Leslie, Dewitt, Bath, and Webberville are all stated to start remotely Monday. However, Leslie delayed it’s reopening because of a threat on a social media.

Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia start in-person classes on Monday.

Charlotte and Stockbridge have a hybrid model and are also slated to start Monday.

East Lansing, Jackson, Michigan Center, and Lansing Christian are slated to open tomorrow.

Several other schools and districts will open next week, including the Lansing School District.

