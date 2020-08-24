Republican National Convention Night One: Speaker list and what to expect
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WILX) - It is time once again to pick candidates, rally the parties, and choose who will lead the United States of America for the next four years.
Last week the Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden as their candidate, then held the Democratic National convention over four days which included messages about the direction the USA needs to be going and even some levity via a hot mic moment from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, it’s the Republican’s turn.
The overall theme of this Republican National Convention (RNC) is “Honoring the Great American Story,” and will highlight “the promise and greatness of America” and Trump’s “leadership and what he has planned for the future,” according to a Trump campaign official. Each day has it’s own sub-theme. Monday is “Land of Promise,” Tuesday is “Land of Opportunity,” Wednesday is “Land of Heroes” and Thursday is “Land of Greatness.”
Speakers on the schedule for night one are:
- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
- House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio
- Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
- Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia
- Nurse Amy Johnson Ford
- Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Trump campaign advisor Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, an organization for young conservatives
- Kim Klacik, a GOP candidate running in a deep blue Maryland congressional district who recently released a viral campaign ad
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who walked past their home.
- Sean Parnell, a Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania
- Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting massacre
- Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son
