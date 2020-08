LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Reo Road from Pleasant Grove to Ballard Road will be closed starting on Monday.

Crews will be working on reconstructing the road, as well as working on sidewalk and sewer repairs.

People who live in the area should be able to get around it.

The city of Lansing said construction is expected to be finished by late September.

