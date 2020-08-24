Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools taking extra measures to help deaf and young students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School is in session for many communities in the Lansing area. Students and staff are required to wear masks for in-person lectures.

One school has found a way to help students who rely on lip reading to communicate.

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools are providing clear masks for teachers who are educating deaf or hard of hearing students.

The mask has a white frame with clear plastic in the middle allowing the students to see their facial expressions and mouth movement.

Superintendent Jeff Wright says it’s also been beneficial for elementary teachers to show their warm smiles for new students.

“We have a new student with us who is deaf and hard of hearing. Grand Hearing Center in Portland has these masks that are clear that way you can see a person’s face and get their facial expression,” said Wright. “We’ve also passed these out at the elementary school so as little kids come in they can see the facial expressions because just being able to see a person’s eyes limits the welcoming smile and warmth.”

Superintendent Wright says the masks have gotten a great response and plans to continue these methods to help those who need things like this to learn.

