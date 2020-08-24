NFL Checking on New Jersey Covid Lab

-UNDATED (AP) - The lab used by the NFL for COVID-19 tests says an isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false positive results.” In a statement, BioReference Laboratories says the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey. Eleven teams were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives. The lab says all “individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed.”