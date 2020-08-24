Advertisement

Michigan man charged with child abuse

Holt man charged for inflicting children with injuries.
Holt man charged for inflicting children with injuries.
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, August 16, 2020, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive six-year-old child around 3:30 a.m. Deputies were specifically called to the 4000 block of Davlind Dr. in Delhi Twp.

The six-year-old child was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries. A second child, described as the seven-year-old brother to the six-year-old, was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

30-year-old Quintiene Dontae Campbell of Holt was arrested later in the morning in connection to the assault. Though Campbell is not related to the victims, he does reside in the home with the mother and children.

Detectives are under the belief that the injuries were the result of an assault that occurred the previous evening.

On August 18, Campbell was charged and arraigned on two counts of first degree child abuse, two counts of first degree child abuse in front of a child, one count of third degree child abuse and one count of third degree child abuse in front of a child.

As of now, Campbell is being held without bond at the Ingham County Jail. He is scheduled to appear on August 27 at the 55th District Court in Mason in front of Judge Allen.

