Michigan health officials confirm 868 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 24, Michigan health officials have reported 868 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths. The state totals now sit at 97,660 cases and 6,397 deaths.

Clinton County reports 385 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 432 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,657 cases and 36 deaths.

Jackson County reported 751 cases and 36 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 361 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.