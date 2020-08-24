Advertisement

Michigan health officials confirm 868 coronavirus cases

(WKYT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 24, Michigan health officials have reported 868 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths. The state totals now sit at 97,660 cases and 6,397 deaths.

Clinton County reports 385 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 432 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,657 cases and 36 deaths.

Jackson County reported 751 cases and 36 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 361 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

