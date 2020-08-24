Advertisement

Miami Teams Will Have Football Fans

The ACC has released its football schedule featuring Notre Dame, who are giving up their coveted football independence and competing for the ACC title this season.
Aug. 24, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept. 20. The decision divided political leaders and upset the Bills’ coach. The same plan will be followed for the University of Miami’s home opener against UAB at the Dolphins’ stadium on Sept. 10. Crowd size will be about 20% of the stadium’s 65,326-seat capacity. Groups of spectators will be spaced 6 feet apart.

