Miami Teams Will Have Football Fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept. 20. The decision divided political leaders and upset the Bills’ coach. The same plan will be followed for the University of Miami’s home opener against UAB at the Dolphins’ stadium on Sept. 10. Crowd size will be about 20% of the stadium’s 65,326-seat capacity. Groups of spectators will be spaced 6 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.