Back to Learning: Local home school teacher helps families transition into at-home learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many students make the transition to at-home learning it can be frustrating for families to adjust. Rising to the occasion is a home school teacher, Missie Potter, who’s giving parents advice on how to make the transition easier.

Potter is a full-time home school teacher and has taught all nine of her kids, but with one child still in public school she understands the frustrations with online learning.

Potter said the best way to start the school year at home is with a routine.

She said, “It can be a little bit boring when you’re in the midst of that grind, but the discipline does pay off.”

Some students have already started their online classes in Michigan.

Potter added that giving each child a designated work station is important.

“Having a space vs. ‘Today I’m going to work at the table, and tomorrow I’m going to work at the couch, and the next day I’m going to work at the desk,” said Potter.

Having separate work stations can keep students focused on their school work, but it can also eliminate sibling arguments.

Potter said,”It does allow for less distractions and less ‘well that is my pencil, you took my book’ those kind of things. It’s easier if you separate the kids. You’re going to have less friction.”

Finding a schedule that works around appointments, work, and other daily situations can be hard, but Potter said she focuses on what works for her family rather than sticking to a traditional school schedule.

”Maybe you’re an early morning family and you get your school done early in the morning,” Potter said. “I like my mornings quiet, so we can work later in the evening and honestly sometimes I’ll do a subject in the evening Sunday because it makes a little less pressure on our week.”

Potter said getting kids involved in a book club can help them socialize at a safe distance and keep them engaged with their reading.

