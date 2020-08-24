Advertisement

Leslie Public Schools cancels due to threat

(KVLY)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students of Leslie Public Schools will have to wait just one more day to go back to the classrooms.

In a Facebook post, Leslie Public Schools announced they are canceling school Monday, August 24 due to a threat they received Sunday evening.

The cancellation includes all after school activities, and the school says they are working with local law enforcement to assess the threat.

We will keep you updated when we learn more details.

