Kim Jong Un is rumored to be in a coma

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -South Korea’s intelligence agency said the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has transferred some of his power to his sisters, Kim Yo Jong.

There are rumors that Kim Jong Un may be in a coma, at least according to the New York Post and TMZ.

South Korea said Kim Yo Jong now has partial authority to oversee “general state affairs”.

Kim Jong Un still runs North Korea, but his sister is now, effectively, second in command.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.

