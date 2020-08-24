Advertisement

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake endorses Biden

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, then-Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. participates in an interview at a forum held by The Atlantic in Washington.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, then-Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. participates in an interview at a forum held by The Atlantic in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Flake was one of President Donald Trump's most consistent Republican critics in the Senate. He penned an Op Ed in The Washington Post in support of Trump's impeachment.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of Trump. He later wrote a book, "Conscience of a Conservative," that was a critique of Trump.

Flake is one of more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers to announce their support for “Republicans for Biden.” Former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania, Jim Leach of Iowa, and Sen. John Warner of Virginia are among former Republican lawmakers who also have endorsed Biden.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Conway, Trump's campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became a senior counselor to the president.

News

Woman pronounced dead found alive in funeral home

Updated: 19 minutes ago
WDIV is reporting that a 20-year-old Southfield woman was taken to a funeral home after being pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.

National Politics

Republican National Convention Day One: GOP roll call

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Republicans begin their rebuttal to the Biden-Harris ticket's case for the White House.

National

Official: Russian dissident critical, but stable in Germany

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny remains in critical but stable condition in a Berlin hospital where he is being treated after a suspected poisoning, a German official said Monday.

Latest News

National

'Never Trump' movement grows ahead of election

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The Republican National Convention begins Monday, but President Trump doesn't have the full support of the GOP.

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

News

Reo Road to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Crews will be working on reconstructing the road, as well as working on sidewalk and sewer repairs.

National

GRAPHIC: Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, which happened as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.”

National Politics

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

News

Several Schools are slated to reopen today and tommorow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Leslie, Dewitt, Bath, and Webberville are all stated to start remotely Monday. However, Leslie delayed it’s reopening because of a threat on a social media. Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia start in-person classes on Monday.